DOHA Dec 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Wednesday no one had the right to "slander" Turkey by
accusing it of buying oil from Islamic State, and that he would
stand down if such allegations were proven to be true.
Erdogan, who was speaking at a university in Qatar's capital
Doha, said he did not want relations with Moscow to worsen
further.
"Nobody has the right to slander Turkey by saying Turkey is
buying Daesh oil," he said, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic
State.
Russia's defence ministry said it had proof that Erdogan and
his family were benefiting from the illegal smuggling of oil
from Islamic State-held territory in Syria and Iraq.
Government officials described the claims as baseless, while
a senior official from the ruling AK Party founded by Erdogan
said they were part of a narrative being spun for a Russian
domestic audience.
Relations between the two hit their worst in recent memory
after Turkey downed a Russian jet near the Syrian border last
week, prompting Moscow to impose a raft of sanctions on Ankara.
