MOSCOW Dec 1 Russia may freeze work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project as part of a row with Ankara over the shooting down of a Russian air force jet, two sources in Russian gas giant Gazprom told Reuters.

The Kremlin has imposed sanctions on Turkey in retaliation for the Turkish air force shooting down the Russian jet on Nov. 24, but so far the measures have not affected the energy exports to Turkey that are the core of their economic relationship.

"We're expecting that the head of state, in all likelihood, could declare a freezing of Turkish Stream, or at least that some kind of timeout should be announced," said one Gazprom source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A second source in Gazprom, who also did not want to be identified, said: "We're still hoping that Turkish Stream will be pushed back by a few years, rather than completely cancelled."

Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov, asked if there would be any changes to Turkish Stream as a result of the dispute with Ankara, declined to comment.

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said last month Turkish Stream could be among the projects affected by sanctions against Turkey, but he did not specify how. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)