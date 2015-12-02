* Political row sees grain deals slow sharply
* Previously agreed contracts honoured
* Turkish traders look to Ukraine as possible alternative
By Polina Devitt, Pavel Polityuk and Sarah McFarlane
MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec 2 Turkey is looking for
alternatives to Russian grain after the dispute between Moscow
and Ankara over the shooting down of a Russian warplane placed a
question mark over future deliveries and put new deals on hold,
traders and analysts said.
Russia has not so far interfered with grain exports to
Turkey, the largest buyer of Russian wheat, and vessels are
departing Russian ports as normal apart from a few minor
difficulties at some terminals.
But traders in both countries fear that either Russia will
restrict grain exports to Turkey or Ankara will limit deals with
Moscow as the row over the downing of the SU-24 fighter bomber
near the Syria-Turkey border on Nov. 24 escalates.
Russia has already banned some Turkish food imports and
Ankara is weighing a response.
"Turkish buyers remain worried about buying Russian
commodities as no one knows what will happen and the fact is
that Russia is still defiant and increasing tensions," one
trader in Turkey said. "I'm still worried that Turkey could
impose sanctions on Russian goods in response."
Traders say they are honouring previously agreed supply
deals but are not signing new contracts for now, except for a
few deals for near-term shipment. Some traders say they have
begun working on a plan B for next year.
"We are not buying anything now as we want to understand
what will happen," said one consultant for Turkey's grain
purchases in Russia, who declined to be named.
UKRAINE OPTION
Several traders said Ukraine, one of Russia's main rivals on
the world grain market, is the best alternative wheat supplier
but its prices for the same quality are higher. One trader said
Turkey was also looking to buy wheat from the European Union.
Kiev has made clear it would welcome a boost in trade with
Turkey, and Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told a government
meeting on Wednesday the agriculture ministry had already held
talks with Turkish partners.
"We as Ukraine clearly declare - in case Russia imposes a
ban on deliveries of grain and (sunflower) oils from Russia to
Turkey - that we will provide food security to Turkey," he said.
Regardless of the political situation, Russian grain exports
to Turkey will decline in the coming months due to seasonal
factors, said Igor Pavensky, deputy head of rail infrastructure
operator Rusagrotrans.
Russia's grain exports via the shallow ports of the Azov Sea
usually fall in January and February due to cold weather, and
about two-thirds of annual grain exports to Turkey are usually
shipped from July-December, he added.
According to his estimate, Russia's grain supplies to Turkey
for July-December will reach 2.5 million tonnes, of which
500,000 tonnes are due to be supplied this month.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow, Pavel Polityuk in Kiev
and Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by Andrew Osborn and
David Evans)