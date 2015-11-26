Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev listen to the daughter of the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin Tatiana Yumasheva during a visit to the newly opened museum of Boris Yeltsin in Yekaterinburg, Russia November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered the Russian government to draw up measures that would include freezing some joint investment projects with Turkey, in retaliation for the downing of a Russian warplane by Turkey.

He also told a meeting of cabinet ministers on Thursday that the measures would include restrictions on food imports from Turkey.

(Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)