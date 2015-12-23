Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW The Russian government on Wednesday played host to Selahattin Demirtas, the leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party, who used his visit to criticise Ankara for shooting down a Russian warplane last month.

Russia imposed economic sanctions on Turkey after the incident and has sharply criticised the political leadership of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit by Demirtas, the leader of Turkey's People's Democratic Party (HDP), is likely to worsen already poor ties between Moscow and Ankara since his party is a staunch political foe of the AK Party Erdogan founded.

Demirtas on Wednesday held closed-door talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We criticised the actions of the government when the Russian plane was shot down," Russian news agencies quoted him as telling Lavrov.

"From the very first days, we declared as an opposition party in the country, that we do not support the position of worsening relations with Russia," he said.

Selahattin's visit is likely to boost his pro-Kurdish party's profile in Turkey, where it is officially registered and represented in parliament.

Media reports quoted him before the visit as saying he wanted to open a representative office for his party in Moscow.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)