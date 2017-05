MOSCOW Russia did not carry out any air strikes on Syria's Aleppo on June 8 and 9, RIA news agency cited Defence Ministry's spokesman as saying on Thursday.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russian strikes had been targeting hospitals in the city of Aleppo since Wednesday. [ID:nA4N144025]

"Russia's air forces have not carried out any attacks on the city of Aleppo, the agency cited the spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)