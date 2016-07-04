MOSCOW Turkey's suggestion that it could open its Incirlik Air Base to Russia to fight Islamic State jointly with Moscow is a "serious statement", the Kremlin said on Monday, albeit admitting that it had not had any contacts with Ankara on the matter yet.

"I do not know whether our military have already been in contact ... This is certainly a serious statement which has yet to be analysed from a military and political point of view," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

Peskov also said that last week's attack on Istanbul airport showed that it was "crucial" for Turkey and Russia to uphold an exchange of information on terrorists and react to terrorist threats together.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)