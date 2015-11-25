* Moscow considers economic retaliation after Turkey downed
jet
* Russia bombards insurgent-held areas in Syria
* Russia-Turkey trade ties could be hit
By Nick Tattersall and Vladimir Soldatkin
ISTANBUL/NIZHNY TAGIL, Russia, Nov 25 Russia
sent an advanced missile system to Syria on Wednesday to protect
its jets operating there and pledged its air force would keep
flying missions near Turkish air space, sounding a defiant note
after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet.
The downing of the jet on Tuesday was one of the most
serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member and
Russia for half a century, and further complicated international
efforts to battle Islamic State militants in Syria.
Russian officials expressed fury over Turkey's actions, and
spoke of retaliatory measures that were likely to include
curbing travel by Russian tourists to Turkish resorts and some
restrictions on trade.
But the Russian response was also carefully calibrated.
There was no sign Russia wanted a military escalation, or to
jeopardise its main objective in the region: to rally
international support for its view on how the conflict in Syria
should be resolved.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone
with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday. Turkey's
foreign ministry said they would meet soon but Russia's Interfax
news agency said Lavrov had not agreed to meet.
"We have no intention of fighting a war with Turkey," Lavrov
said. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also said Ankara had no
intention of escalating tensions with Russia.
Speaking on a trip to the Ural mountains city of Nizhny
Tagil, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the despatch of
an advanced weapons system to Russia's Khmeimim air base in
Syria's Latakia province.
"I hope that this, along with other measures that we are
taking, will be enough to ensure (the safety) of our flights,"
Putin told reporters.
The despatch of the weapons, which officials later said
would be the S-400 missile system, is likely to be viewed as a
stark warning to Turkey not to try to shoot down any more
Russian planes.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was forced to
fly missions close to the Turkish border because that was where
the militants tended to be located. "(Russia's) operations will
continue without doubt," he said.
Russian forces launched a heavy bombardment against
insurgent-held areas in Syria's Latakia province on Wednesday,
near where the warplane was shot down, rebels and a monitoring
group said.
The Russian Su-24 jet downed on Tuesday was hit by missile
fire from Turkish aircraft as it flew a mission over Syria near
the Turkish border, where the Russian air force has been bombing
rebel targets.
Turkey said the plane had encroached on Turkish air space
and was warned repeatedly to change course, but Russian
officials said the plane was at no time over Turkey.
The crew ejected, and one pilot was shot dead by rebels as
he parachuted to the ground. A Russian marine sent to recover
the crew was also killed in an attack by rebels. Syrian state
media reported the jet's second pilot had been rescued.
Russia's foreign ministry issued a protest over the incident
to the Turkish ambassador in Moscow, according to a Russian
foreign ministry source.
PATIENCE TESTED
Speaking at a business event in Istanbul, Erdogan said
Turkey had made a "huge effort" to prevent an incident like the
downing of the Russian aircraft, but that the limits of its
patience had been tested.
"We have no intention of escalating this incident. We are
only defending our own security and the rights of our brothers,"
Erdogan said.
Turkey has been angered by Russian air strikes in Syria,
particularly those near its border targeting Turkmens, who are
Syrians of Turkish descent.
It had repeatedly warned Russia over air space violations
and last week summoned the Russian ambassador to protest against
the bombing of Turkmen villages.
Erdogan questioned how those Russian strikes squared with
Moscow's assertion it is in Syria to combat Islamic State.
"It has been said that they were there to fight Daesh," he
said, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
"First of all, the Daesh terrorist organisation does not
have a presence in this region of Latakia and the north where
Turkmens are based. Let's not fool ourselves."
TRADE TIES
Russia and Turkey have important trade ties, and these could
be affected in the fallout from the plane incident.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the downing of
the aircraft a "senseless criminal act."
"The direct consequences could lead to our refusal to take
part in a whole raft of important joint projects and Turkish
companies losing their positions on the Russian market,"
Medvedev said in a statement.
Russia is a major exporter of grain and energy to Turkey,
and it sends over four million tourists each year to Turkish
resorts, second only to the number of German tourists.
The Russian government has already said it will discourage
Russian tourists from travelling to Turkey, though the immediate
impact will be limited because Turkey is now in the off-season.
Russia imports large volumes of Turkish food products and
textiles, and Turkish firms are active in the construction and
drinks sectors.
Shares in Enka Insaat, which has construction
projects in Russia and two power plants in Turkey using Russian
gas, fell for a second day on Wednesday.
Brewer Anadolu Efes, which has six breweries in
Russia and controls around 14 percent of the market, also saw
its shares fall on Tuesday.
SPONSORING TERRORISTS
Medvedev alleged Turkish officials were benefiting from
Islamic State oil sales, a relationship that Russian officials
say helps explain why Ankara is not tougher on the militants.
Senior Turkish officials have in the past vehemently denied
accusations that Turkey has in any way supported the radical
Islamist group. The government says it is doing its best to
combat cross-border fuel smuggling, and that it has been able to
curb the trade.
The Russian foreign ministry source said the downing of the
Russian jet would have an impact not just on bilateral ties but
also on multilateral efforts, especially international talks in
Vienna to try to find a political solution for Syria's conflict.
"We will without doubt strengthen our anti-terrorist efforts
even more and, most importantly, we will more precisely and more
specifically ask questions and press for information about who
is sponsoring which terrorist organisations and in what way,"
said the source.
That issue is likely to further complicate the Vienna talks,
where Russia and its partners on one side and the United States
and its allies on the other have been unable to agree on what
constitutes a terrorist group in Syria.
The United States and allied countries have supplied arms
and other help to some groups fighting Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad which Russia has been bombing on the grounds it
considers them terrorist organisations.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Can Sezer and Ayla Jean
Yackley in Istanbul, Seyhmus Cakan in Yayladagi, Turkey, John
Davison in Beirut, Maria Kiselyova in Moscow, Paul Carrel and
Madeline Chambers in Berlin; writing by Christian Lowe; editing
by Philippa Fletcher)