BUCHAREST Nov 27 Russia has the right to make a military response after the downing of a Russian jet earlier this week by NATO member Turkey, lower house speaker Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.

Spaking in an interview with Romanian television station Digi24, Naryshkin said: "This is intentional murder of our soldiers and this deed must be punished."

"We know those who did this and they must be judged. At the same time, the response from the Russian side will surely follow, in line with international law. And aside from this, Russia has also the right to military response," added Naryskin, who was attending a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Bucharest.

He said Moscow had allocated additional military resources on Thursday to boost the security of Russian fighter jets.

