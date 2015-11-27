* Moscow may gear up for economic moves against Turkey
* Says Moscow alloted more resources for S400 Triumph
anti-missile
* Naryshkin says international law to be resorted to
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Nov 27 Russia has the right to make a
military response after the downing of a Russian warplane
earlier this week by NATO member Turkey, lower house speaker
Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
Speaking in an interview with Romanian television station
Digi24, Naryshkin, who spoke in Russian and was translated by
the broadcaster, said: "This is intentional murder of our
soldiers and this deed must be punished."
The shooting down of the Russian warplane by the Turkish air
force on Tuesday was one of the most serious clashes between a
NATO member and Russia, and further complicated international
efforts to battle Islamic State militants.
"We know those who did this and they must be judged. At the
same time, the response from the Russian side will surely
follow, in line with international law. And aside from this,
Russia has also the right to military response," added
Naryshkin, who was attending a meeting of the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in
Bucharest.
Naryshkin, who said economic measures against Turkey might
be on the cards, said Moscow had allocated additional military
resources on Thursday to boost the security of Russian
warplanes.
"Even yesterday, military resources were allocated, (for)
the S400 Triumph, which is the most advanced missile defence
system, with the role to maintain flight safety of Russian
planes, of our military and air forces whose task is to destroy
terrorist infrastructure of the so-called Islamic State and
other organizations operating in Syria."
World leaders have urged both sides to avoid escalation, and
China's Foreign Ministry added its voice to that on Friday.
On Thursday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as
saying, Russia should apologise for violating Turkey's airspace.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)