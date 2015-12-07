ANKARA Dec 7 Turkey summoned the Russian
ambassador on Monday after accusing Russia of a "provocation"
after a serviceman on the deck of a Russian naval ship allegedly
brandished a rocket launcher while the vessel passed through
Istanbul at the weekend.
Relations have deteriorated sharply since Turkey last month
became the first NATO member in more than half a century to down
a Russian plane, which it said had violated its airspace while
flying sorties over Syria. The pilot was killed.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing
by David Dolan)