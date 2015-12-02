* Moscow says Erdogan and family benefit from smuggling
By Maria Tsvetkova and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Dec 2 Russia's defence ministry said on
Wednesday it had proof that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and
his family were benefiting from the illegal smuggling of oil
from Islamic State-held territory in Syria and Iraq.
Moscow and Ankara have been locked in a war of words since
last week when a Turkish air force jet shot down a Russian
warplane near the Syrian-Turkish border, the most serious
incident between Russia and a NATO state in half a century.
Erdogan responded by saying no one had the right to
"slander" Turkey by accusing it of buying oil from Islamic
State, and that he would stand down if such allegations were
proven to be true. But speaking during a visit to Qatar, he also
said he did not want relations with Moscow to worsen further.
At a briefing in Moscow, defence ministry officials
displayed satellite images which they said showed columns of
tanker trucks loading with oil at installations controlled by
Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and then crossing the border
into neighbouring Turkey.
The officials did not specify what direct evidence they had
of the involvement of Erdogan and his family, an allegation that
the Turkish president has vehemently denied.
"Turkey is the main consumer of the oil stolen from its
rightful owners, Syria and Iraq. According to information we've
received, the senior political leadership of the country -
President Erdogan and his family - are involved in this criminal
business," said Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov.
"Maybe I'm being too blunt, but one can only entrust control
over this thieving business to one's closest associates."
"In the West, no one has asked questions about the fact that
the Turkish president's son heads one of the biggest energy
companies, or that his son-in-law has been appointed energy
minister. What a marvellous family business!"
"The cynicism of the Turkish leadership knows no limits.
Look what they're doing. They went into someone else's country,
they are robbing it without compunction," Antonov said.
Erdogan last week denied that Turkey procures oil from
anything other than legitimate sources.
The United States said it rejected the premise that the
Turkish government was in league with the militants to smuggle
oil. "We frankly see no evidence, none, to support such an
accusation," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.
Erdogan has said Ankara is taking steps to prevent fuel
smuggling, and he challenged anyone who accused his government
of collaborating with Islamic State to prove their allegations.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Barack Obama said Turkey had made
progress in sealing its border with Syria, but Islamic State was
still exploiting gaps to bring in foreign fighters and sell oil.
WEAPONS FLOW
The Russian defence ministry also alleged that the same
criminal networks which were smuggling oil into Turkey were also
supplying weapons, equipment and training to Islamic State and
other Islamist groups.
"According to our reliable intelligence data, Turkey has
been carrying out such operations for a long period and on a
regular basis. And most importantly, it does not plan to stop
them," Sergei Rudskoy, deputy head of the Russian military's
General Staff, told reporters.
The defence ministry said its surveillance revealed hundreds
of tanker trucks gathering at Islamic State-controlled sites in
Iraq and Syria to load up with oil, and it questioned why the
U.S.-led coalition was not launching more air strikes on them.
"It's hard not to notice them," Rudskoy said of the lines of
trucks shown on satellite images.
Russian officials said their country's bombing campaign had
made a significant dent in Islamic State's ability to produce,
refine and sell oil.
U.S. officials say coalition air strikes have destroyed
hundreds of IS oil trucks while the Russian campaign has mainly
targeted opponents of the Syrian government who are not from
Islamic State, which is also known as ISIL.
"The irony of the Russians raising this concern is that
there's plenty of evidence to indicate that the largest consumer
of ISIL oil is actually Bashar al-Assad and his regime, a regime
that only remains in place because it is being propped up by the
Russians," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
The State Department's Toner said U.S. information was that
Islamic State was selling oil at the wellheads to middlemen who
were involved in smuggling it across the frontier into Turkey.
SMUGGLING ROUTES
Russian officials described three main routes by which they
said oil and oil products were smuggled from Islamic State
territory into Turkey.
The ministry said the Western route took oil produced at
fields near the Syrian city of Raqqa to the settlement of Azaz
on the border with Turkey.
From there the columns of tanker trucks pass through the
Turkish town of Reyhanli, the ministry said, citing what it said
were satellite pictures of hundreds of such trucks moving
through the border crossing without obstruction.
"There is no inspection of the vehicles carried out ... on
the Turkish side," said Rudskoy.
Some of the smuggled cargoes go to the Turkish domestic
market, while some is exported via the Turkish Mediterranean
ports of Iskenderun and Dortyol, the ministry said.
Another main route for smuggled oil, according to the
ministry, runs from Deir Ez-zour in Syria to the Syrian border
crossing at Al-Qamishli. It said the trucks then took the crude
for refining at the Turkish city of Batman.
A third route took oil from eastern Syria and western Iraq
into the south-eastern corner of Turkey, the ministry said.
It said its satellite surveillance had captured hundreds of
trucks crossing the border in that area back in the summer, and
that since then there had been no reduction in the flow.
The defence ministry officials said the information they
released on Wednesday was only part of the evidence they have in
their possession, and that they would be releasing further
intelligence in the next days and weeks.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning in Moscow and Lesley
Wroughton and Doina Chiacu in Washington; writing by Christian
Lowe; editing by Andrew Osborn, Giles Elgood and Philippa
Fletcher)