MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's NATO envoy said on
Tuesday he thought the military alliance was using the
accidental incursion of a Russian plane into Turkish airspace to
distort the aims of Moscow's air campaign in Syria, according to
the TASS news agency.
"The impression is that the incident in Turkish airspace was
used to plug NATO as an organisation into the information
campaign waged by the West to distort the aims of the operations
carried out by the Russian air force in Syria," Alexander
Grushko, Russia's NATO envoy, was quoted as telling reporters in
Brussels.
