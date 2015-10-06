MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's NATO envoy said on Tuesday he thought the military alliance was using the accidental incursion of a Russian plane into Turkish airspace to distort the aims of Moscow's air campaign in Syria, according to the TASS news agency.

"The impression is that the incident in Turkish airspace was used to plug NATO as an organisation into the information campaign waged by the West to distort the aims of the operations carried out by the Russian air force in Syria," Alexander Grushko, Russia's NATO envoy, was quoted as telling reporters in Brussels. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)