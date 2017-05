Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev waves as he arrives for his annual address to the nation in Astana, Kazakhstan, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

ALMATY Russia's close ally Kazakhstan on Monday urged Moscow and Istanbul to create a bilateral commission to jointly investigate the downing of the Russian bomber jet by Turkey which has strained relations between the two countries.

"There is a need to form this commission in order to find and punish those responsible and restore the relations," Nazarbayev said, delivering his annual address to the nation.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)