A war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border, is seen in this still image taken from video November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk TV

ISTANBUL Turkey's military said on Wednesday it invited Russian military attaches to its headquarters and explained that Ankara shot down a Russian fighter jet because its rules of engagement went into effect after the plane did not respond to warnings.

In a written statement, the Turkish armed forces said it had made great efforts to find and rescue the pilots of the plane and that it had also called military authorities in Moscow and expressed readiness for "all kinds of cooperation".

