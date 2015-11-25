ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkey's military said on
Wednesday it invited Russian military attaches to its
headquarters and explained that Ankara shot down a Russian
fighter jet because its rules of engagement went into effect
after the plane did not respond to warnings.
In a written statement, the Turkish armed forces said it had
made great efforts to find and rescue the pilots of the plane
and that it had also called military authorities in Moscow and
expressed readiness for "all kinds of cooperation".
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Larry King)