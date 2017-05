A combination picture taken from video shows a war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk

ANKARA The remains of the Russian pilot killed last week when his jet was shot down by Turkey left Ankara bound for Moscow on Monday morning, the Turkish military said in a statement.

The repatriation followed a military funeral service attended by the Russian ambassador and other military officials, the military said.

The downing of the jet has prompted a major rupture in relations between the two countries, with Putin this weekend signing off on a raft of sanctions against Turkey.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan)