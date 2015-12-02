LIPETSK, Russia Dec 2 A Russian pilot killed
after his plane was shot down by a Turkish jet last week was
buried in the Russian city of Lipetsk on Wednesday with military
honours, after being posthumously given the country's highest
military award.
The downing of Oleg Peshkov's plane on Nov. 24 near the
Syrian-Turkish border has triggered a tense standoff between
Russia and NATO member Turkey and Moscow has imposed a raft of
economic sanctions on Ankara in retaliation.
Russian defence officials said Peshkov managed to eject from
his stricken plane only to be killed by ground fire from
militants inside Syria. His navigator survived, but a Russian
marine was killed during the rescue mission.
Fellow air force officers carried the coffin with Peshkov's
body to his grave in a snow-swept cemetery in Lipetsk, some 450
kilometres (279.62 miles) south of Moscow, a Reuters
photographer at the funeral reported.
Peshkov's family stood by the coffin, which was wrapped in
Russia's tricolour flag, and paid their final respects. Wreaths
were clustered around the grave.
Turkish officials say the Russian Su-24 fighter bomber
violated their country's air space after being repeatedly warned
to change course.
Moscow disputes that strongly, saying the aircraft was over
Syria, where Russia is carrying out an air campaign backing
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a protracted civil war.
Peshkov was named a Hero of the Russian Federation after his
death and the award was given to his wife during a ceremony on
Tuesday.
Lipetsk residents also attended a memorial service for
Peshkov on Wednesday and left flowers in his memory at a
monument in the city.
(Reporting by Maxim Zmeev; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)