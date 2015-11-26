ANKARA Nov 26 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
on Thursday dismissed as "emotional" and "unfitting of
politicians" suggestions that projects with Russia could be
cancelled in the wake of Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane
near the Syrian border.
Erdogan said the Russian jet was shot down on Tuesday in an
"automatic reaction" in line with standing instructions given to
the military.
Turkey's military rules of engagement were a separate issue
to disagreements with Russia over Syria policy, he said, and
said that Ankara would continue to support moderate rebels in
Syria and Turkmen fighters battling President Bashar al-Assad.
