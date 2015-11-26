ANKARA Nov 26 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday dismissed as "emotional" and "unfitting of politicians" suggestions that projects with Russia could be cancelled in the wake of Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

Erdogan said the Russian jet was shot down on Tuesday in an "automatic reaction" in line with standing instructions given to the military.

Turkey's military rules of engagement were a separate issue to disagreements with Russia over Syria policy, he said, and said that Ankara would continue to support moderate rebels in Syria and Turkmen fighters battling President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)