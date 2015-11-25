MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Wednesday said Turkey's political leaders had been
encouraging the Islamisation of Turkish society, something he
said was a problem, Russian agencies quoted him as saying.
Speaking a day after Turkey shot down one of Moscow's jets,
Putin said:
"The problem is not the tragedy we witnessed yesterday," the
TASS news agency quoted him as saying.
"The problem is much deeper. We observe ... that the current
Turkish leadership over a significant number of years has been
pursuing a deliberate policy of supporting the Islamisation of
their country."
Putin also said that an S-300 air defence system would be
sent to Russia's air base in Syria, Interfax and other agencies
reported. The Defence Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that
Russia would send an S-400 system to the base.
In a separate statement to agencies, Russia's Defence
Ministry said that the second pilot of the downed SU-24 jet was
safe and had returned to Russia's air base in Syria.
