(Corrects erroneous reference to incursion in Turkey)

MOSCOW Feb 4 Russia has serious grounds to suspect Turkey of preparing for a military incursion in Syria, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"The Russian Defence Ministry registers a growing number of signs of hidden preparation of the Turkish Armed Forces for active actions on the territory of Syria," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)