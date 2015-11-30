Nov 30 Relations between Moscow and Ankara have
deteriorated after Turkey shot down a Russian air force jet
during an operation near the Syria-Turkey border last week.
According to Turkey, the jet had repeatedly violated its air
space, while Russia claims that the jet was on Syrian territory.
It is one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes
between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century.
Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed economic sanctions
against Turkey on Saturday, including restricting unspecified
Turkish imports.
The government is yet to approve the final list of banned
import products.
Russia's energy exports to Turkey remain unaffected so far
and there is no clarity on whether two major projects between
the two countries are to be put on hold.
Below is the list of key areas of economic and trade
relations between Russia and Turkey, and how they are affected
by the dispute:
TOURISM
- Putin's decree said charter flights from Russia to Turkey
would be banned and that tour firms would be told not to sell
any holidays there.
- Turkey's seaside resorts are among the most popular
tourism destinations for Russians; for Turkey, Russia is the
source of the second-largest number of tourist arrivals after
Germany.
- About 4.4 million Russians, including 3.3 million Russian
tourists, visited Turkey in 2014.
- Tour companies had expected that tourist flows would shift
to Turkey after Moscow halted flights to resorts in Egypt
following the downing of a passenger jet over the Sinai
Peninsula. This will not now happen.
FOOD
- Russia will ban mainly imports of agricultural products,
vegetables and fruits from Turkey and may expand its sanctions
if needed, senior officials said on Monday.
- Turkish food supplies to Russia became more important
after Moscow banned many Western food imports in 2014.
Turkey's exports to Russia, mainly food and textiles, were
worth $6 billion last year, Renaissance Capital said in a note
last week.
- Moscow may delay the introduction of the food import
restrictions for several weeks to ease inflationary pressure and
for the moment would refrain from banning imports of Turkish
industrial goods, according to officials.
- Turkish exports to Russia have fallen 40 percent over the
January-September period to $2.7 billion, mainly because of the
falling value of Russia's rouble currency.
ENERGY AND COMMODITIES
- Russia is not expected to let the row with Ankara affect
energy exports that are the core of its economic relationship
with Turkey.
- Turkey is the second-largest buyer of Russian natural gas
after Germany. Russia is Turkey's largest natural gas supplier,
with Ankara buying 28-30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of its 50
bcm of natural gas needs annually from Russia.
- Turkey is the largest buyer of Russian wheat and sunflower
oil. It bought 4.1 million tonnes of Russian wheat in the
previous marketing year, which ended on June 30.
- Traders last week put a brake on new wheat deals between
the two countries until they get clarity on what the Russian
government plans to do, and some of them expect Russia to curb
wheat exports to Turkey with informal limits.
PROJECTS
- Turkey commissioned Russia's state-owned Rosatom in 2013
to build four 1,200-megawatt nuclear reactors in a project worth
$20 billion.
- Russia and Turkey also have the TurkStream pipeline
project, an alternative to Russia's South Stream pipeline to
transport gas to Europe without crossing Ukraine. The South
Stream plan was dropped last year due to objections from the
European Commission.
- Russia's Gazprom in October almost halved the
planned capacity of its TurkStream gas pipeline project to 32
billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.
- There is no clarity so far on whether these projects will
be affected.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)