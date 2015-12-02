* Kremlin furious with Turkey over jet shoot down
MOSCOW, Dec 2 Turkey's worsening dispute with
Russia over the downing of a Russian warplane is prompting
Ankara to prepare to source vital food and energy imports
elsewhere, underscoring the dispute's potential to up-end
lucrative trade ties.
Turkish politicians have tried to ease tensions with Moscow
after their air force shot down the Russian jet on Nov. 24, but
the Kremlin has spurned their overtures, underlining the depth
of its fury at what Vladimir Putin has called "a big mistake."
It banned imports of some Turkish foodstuffs as part of a
sanctions package, and on Wednesday Russia's defence ministry
said it had proof that President Tayyip Erdogan and his family
were benefiting from the illegal smuggling of oil from Islamic
State-held territory in Syria and Iraq.
Despite the rhetoric, Russia's retaliatory measures have so
far been relatively limited in scope - affecting only some fruit
and vegetable imports for example.
The two countries' multi-billion dollar trade ties cover a
wide range of sectors including tourism, energy, construction
and food. In two key areas, grain and gas,
Turkey is preparing back-up plans.
On Wednesday, traders and analysts told Reuters Ankara was
actively looking for alternatives to Russian grain because the
spat had placed a question mark over future deliveries and put
new deals on hold.
Russia has not so far interfered with grain exports to
Turkey, the largest buyer of Russian wheat, and vessels are
departing Russian ports as normal apart from a few minor
difficulties at some terminals.
But traders in both countries say they fear that either
Russia will restrict grain exports to Turkey or Ankara will
limit deals with Moscow.
"Turkish buyers remain worried about buying Russian
commodities as no one knows what will happen and the fact is
that Russia is still defiant and increasing tensions," one
trader in Turkey said. "I'm still worried that Turkey could
impose sanctions on Russian goods in response."
In a related move, two sources told Reuters Turkey was
preparing to cut imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) - used
to power everything from cars to household stoves - from Russia
by a quarter next year.
The disclosure follows news that Russia may adopt further
punitive measures on Ankara, including freezing work on the
Turkish Stream gas pipeline project..
Turkey has the most gas-powered cars in the world with 40
percent of its vehicles running on LPG.
"Turkish firms are not simply worried about a reduction in
LPG deliveries from Russia because of the current situation -
they are already preparing for this," one trader who works in
the LPG market told Reuters.
"It may be more expensive, but the process of how to ensure
future deliveries from elsewhere is being worked out."
