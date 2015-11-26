* Russia draws up retaliatory economic measures
* Erdogan decries "emotional" and "unfitting" response
* Moscow says awaiting explanation, Erdogan says no apology
* Tourism, food imports, wheat trade hit by row
(Adds Russia suspending military cooperation, diplomatic
missions attacked)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Vladimir Soldatkin
ISTANBUL/MOSCOW, Nov 26 Russia threatened
economic retaliation against Turkey on Thursday and said it was
still awaiting a reasonable explanation for the shooting down of
its warplane, but Turkey dismissed the threats as "emotional"
and "unfitting".
In an escalating war of words, President Tayyip Erdogan
responded to Russian accusations that Turkey has been buying oil
and gas from Islamic State in Syria by accusing Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad and his backers, which include Moscow, of being
the real source of the group's financial and military power.
The shooting down of the jet by the Turkish air force on
Tuesday was one of the most serious clashes between a NATO
member and Russia, and further complicated international efforts
to battle Islamic State militants.
World leaders have urged both sides to avoid escalation.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered his
government to draw up measures that would include freezing some
joint investment projects and restricting food imports from
Turkey.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said Moscow could put
limits on flights to and from Turkey, halt preparations for a
joint free trade zone, and restrict high-profile projects
including the TurkStream gas pipeline and a $20 billion nuclear
power plant Russia is building in Turkey.
Russia's defence ministry meanwhile said it had suspended
all cooperation with the Turkish military, including a hotline
set up to share information on Russian air strikes in Syria, the
TASS news agency reported.
"We are strategic partners ... 'Joint projects may be
halted, ties could be cut'? Are such approaches fitting for
politicians?," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.
"First the politicians and our militaries should sit down
and talk about where errors were made and then focus on
overcoming those errors on both sides. But instead, if we make
emotional statements like this, that wouldn't be right."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was still
awaiting a reasonable answer from Ankara on why it downed the
fighter jet. Moscow insists it never left Syrian air space, but
Ankara says it crossed the border despite repeated warnings.
The Turkish foreign ministry said diplomatic missions and
Turkish business interests in Russia had come under attack and
called on the Russian authorities to take security measures.
Erdogan said the Russian jet was shot down as an "automatic
reaction" to the violation of Turkish air space, in line with
standing orders given to the military.
Those instructions were a separate issue to disagreements
with Russia over Syria policy, he said, adding Ankara would
continue to support moderate rebels in Syria and Turkmen
fighters battling President Assad's forces.
Erdogan told CNN that Russia, not Turkey, should be the one
to apologise for the incident. And in an interview with France
24, he said he had called Putin after the jet was shot down but
that the Russian leader had not yet called him back.
"PROVE YOUR CLAIMS"
Medvedev on Wednesday alleged that Turkish officials were
benefiting from Islamic State oil sales, while Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was no secret that "terrorists"
use Turkish territory.
"Shame on you. It's clear where Turkey buys its oil and gas
... Those who claim we are buying oil from Daesh like this must
prove their claims. Nobody can slander this country," Erdogan
said, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
"If you are seeking the source of weaponry and financial
power of Daesh, the first place to look is the Assad regime and
countries that act with it," he said.
Moscow says its military involvement in Syria is aimed at
battling terrorist groups including Islamic State, casting the
campaign to a supportive Russian public as a moral crusade that
must be completed despite obstruction from elsewhere.
Turkey and its allies say Russia's real aim is to prop up
its ally Assad and that it has been bombing moderate opposition
groups in areas of Syria like Latakia, where the jet was downed,
and where there is little or no Islamic State presence.
Russian forces have shown no sign of backing down, launching
a heavy bombardment against insurgent-held areas in Latakia on
Wednesday, near where the jet crashed.
A Reuters correspondent on the Turkish side of the border
saw rockets and tank shells being fired from
government-controlled western Latakia eastwards into rebel-held
territory, sending plumes of smoke rising from the wooded
hillsides.
TOURISTS, FOOD AND WHEAT
Turkey's action infuriated Russia, but Moscow's response has
been carefully calibrated. There is little sign it wants a
military escalation, or to jeopardise its main objective in the
region: to rally international support for its view on how the
conflict in Syria should be resolved.
But it clearly wants to punish Turkey economically.
The head of Russia's tourism agency, Rostourism, said
cooperation with Turkey would "obviously" be halted. At least
two large Russian tour operators had already said they would
stop selling packages to Turkey after Russian officials advised
holidaymakers against travelling to its resorts.
Russians are second only to Germans in terms of the numbers
visiting Turkey, bringing in an estimated $4 billion a year in
tourism revenues, which Turkey needs to help fund its gaping
current account deficit.
Medvedev meanwhile said Russia may impose restrictions on
food imports within days, having already increased checks of
Turkish agriculture products, its first public move to curb
trade.
Moscow banned most Western food imports in 2014 when Western
countries imposed sanctions on Russia over its role in the
Ukraine crisis, leading to supply disruptions as retailers had
to find new suppliers and galloping inflation.
The row has also put a brake on new wheat deals between
Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, and Turkey,
the largest buyer of Russian wheat.
(Additional reporting by Tulay Karadeniz in Ankara, Ayla Jean
Yackley in Istanbul, Mehmet Emin Caliskan in Yayladagi,; Lidia
Kelly, Polina Devitt, Olga Sichkar and Maria Kiselyova in
Moscow, Sarah McFarlane in London; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Giles Elgood and Anna Willard)