MOSCOW, March 29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said it was still possible to renew cooperation with the
United States on settling the Syrian crisis, in an interview
published on The National Interest website on Wednesday.
"President Donald Trump said that fighting terrorism is his
number one international goal, and I believe this is absolutely
natural. We will be sharing this approach, I am sure," Lavrov
was quoted as saying.
Lavrov also said he was still in discussions about a
possible meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)