MOSCOW, March 29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was still possible to renew cooperation with the United States on settling the Syrian crisis, in an interview published on The National Interest website on Wednesday.

"President Donald Trump said that fighting terrorism is his number one international goal, and I believe this is absolutely natural. We will be sharing this approach, I am sure," Lavrov was quoted as saying.

Lavrov also said he was still in discussions about a possible meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)