MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry have expressed optimism over implementation of a ceasefire agreement in Syria, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

Lavrov also told Kerry, in a telephone conversation, it was important to ensure participation of a wide range of opposition groups in Syria talks, including Syrian kurds.

