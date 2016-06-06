People salvage goods from an aid convoy that was damaged during an airstrike in the rebel held area of al-Sakhour district of Aleppo, Syria June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

MOSCOW Russia said on Monday its air forces will provide "the most active" support to Syria's government troops not to let the strategic city of Aleppo and the surrounding area fall into the hands of "terrorists".

"What is happening in and around Aleppo now is what we had warned the Americans about beforehand - and they know it: that we will in the most active way support the Syrian army from the air not to allow the seizure of this territory by terrorists," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news briefing.

