MOSCOW Oct 24 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call and agreed that experts will continue searching for ways to resolve Aleppo crisis, Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday,

The ministry said in a statement that Lavrov had told his U.S. counterpart the United States U.S. must fulfil its obligations in separating moderate opposition groups from "terrorists" in Syria. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)