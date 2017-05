U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walk to their seats for a meeting about Syria, in Zurich, Switzerland, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/ Pool

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held a telephone conversation on Monday, urging Staffan de Mistura, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, to announce the date for Syria peace talks as soon as possible.

The conversation was held at the intiative of the U.S. side, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)