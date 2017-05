U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and current Security Council President Samantha Power speaks to members of the Security Council about the maintenance of international peace and security on trafficking in persons in situations of conflict, during a meeting at the United... REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

UNITED NATIONS Russia is "trying to distract the world" with a draft U.N. Security Council resolution calling for Syria's sovereignty to be respected, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said on Friday.

Speaking after a council meeting on the Russian draft, Power said Moscow should instead focus on implementing a U.N. resolution agreed by the 15-member body in December that endorsed an international road map for a Syria peace process.

