People inspect the damage after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

WASHINGTON The United States and Russia continue to make "headway" in talks on advancing cooperation to ease the Syria conflict, but haven't reached a final deal yet, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We are continuing those discussions. We continue to make headway. We're not quite there yet," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing.

