White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that military officials from the United States should be fully involved in monitoring a ceasefire in Syria, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
In a phone call with Kerry, Lavrov also proposed that documents related to the Syria ceasefire agreement should be published to avoid "any double meaning" over how the deal should be implemented, the ministry said in a statement.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.