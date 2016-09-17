MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that military officials from the United States should be fully involved in monitoring a ceasefire in Syria, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

In a phone call with Kerry, Lavrov also proposed that documents related to the Syria ceasefire agreement should be published to avoid "any double meaning" over how the deal should be implemented, the ministry said in a statement.

