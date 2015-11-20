(Adds comments from U.S. official, U.S. Central Command

By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Russia has given the United
States advance notice before it conducted air strikes in Syria
at least three times since last week's attacks in Paris, a U.S.
official said on Friday.
Most of those strikes targeted strongholds of the Islamic
State group in Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor, said the official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
The most recent of those strikes was conducted on Thursday
by two TU-160 Blackjack bombers flying from Olenegorsk air base
near the Russian border with Finland, according to the official.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for bombings and
shootings in Paris last Friday in which some 129 people were
killed. It has also claimed that it used a bomb to bring down a
Russian airliner last month. All 224 people on board were
killed.
Russia has also given the United States advance notice in
the past week of actions involving cruise missiles and
long-range bombers that crossed Iranian and Iraqi airspace into
Syria, the official said.
The notices included one prior to Russian strikes on Syria
on Tuesday, which a U.S. defense official has acknowledged.
The United States and Russia agreed to air safety protocols
in October, including a ground communications link between the
two sides in the event air communications failed.
The United States has said that it does not coordinate
targets with Russia. An international coalition led by the
United States has been conducting air strikes against Islamic
State targets in Iraq and Syria.
Russia began strikes in Syria in September saying it was
acting at the request of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia has contended that its main target was Islamic State, but
it has been accused of hitting other targets, including
territory occupied by Western-backed rebels.
Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command,
said on Friday that more Russian bombs were now targeting
Islamic State, which is also known as ISIS and ISIL.
"They have increased the number of strikes against ISIL,
particularly in Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor and down in some of the oil
infrastructure in eastern Syria, southeastern Syria," Ryder
said.
"However the majority of Russian air strikes are still
against moderate Syrian opposition forces, which is clearly
concerning, and those strikes are in support of the Syrian
regime."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Toni Reinhold)