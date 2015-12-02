WASHINGTON Dec 2 The United States on Wednesday
flatly rejected Russian allegations that the Turkish government
was in league with Islamic State militants to smuggle oil from
Syria.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing
that U.S. information was that Islamic State was selling oil at
the wellheads to middlemen who in turn were involved in
smuggling the oil across the frontier into Turkey.
"We reject outright the premise that the Turkish government
is in league with ISIL to smuggle oil across its borders," Toner
said, using an acronym for the militant group. "We frankly see
no evidence, none, to support such an accusation."
Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday it had proof
that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his family were
benefiting from the illegal smuggling of oil from Islamic
State-held territory in Syria and Iraq.
