LIMA Nov 17 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters on Thursday he discussed "all aspects" of Aleppo, Syria and Ukraine in a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov did not comment when asked about the future of the Iran nuclear agreement that Russia helped broker once Donald Trump becomes president of the United States.

They were in Lima for the APEC summit. (Reporting by Mitra Taj)