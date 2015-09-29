(Adds detail on the Baghdad centre)
MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian and U.S. leaders,
Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama, discussed information sharing
on the crisis in Syria when they met in New York on Monday,
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov said an information centre was being established in
Baghdad to share information between Russia, Iran, Iraq and
Syria. Russia has also agreed a separate such mechanism with
Israel.
Peskov said he had no information of any Russian air strikes
taking place against targets in Syria.
He also said ties between Washington and Moscow were still
not at their best but expressed willingness to cooperate with
the United States on solving acute crises, including in Syria.
Moscow has said the Baghdad centre should become the
foundation of a wide international coalition for combating
Islamic State.
"It is no secret that American specialists and American
military have been invited to work in the Baghdad centre,"
Peskov told journalists on a conference call. "Unfortunately,
they have not participated in the first meetings and
discussions."
Separately on Tuesday, Russian state news agency RIA quoted
an unnamed source as saying the centre was expected to kick off
in October or November.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)