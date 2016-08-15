MOSCOW Aug 15 Russia and the United States are
close to starting joint military action against militants in the
Syrian city of Aleppo, the RIA news agency on Monday cited
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying.
"We are now in a very active phase of negotiations with our
American colleagues," Shoigu was cited as saying.
"We are moving step by step closer to a plan - and I'm only
talking about Aleppo here - that would really allow us to start
fighting together to bring peace so that people can return to
their homes in this troubled land."
