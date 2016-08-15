MOSCOW Aug 15 Russia and the United States are close to starting joint military action against militants in the Syrian city of Aleppo, the RIA news agency on Monday cited Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying.

"We are now in a very active phase of negotiations with our American colleagues," Shoigu was cited as saying.

"We are moving step by step closer to a plan - and I'm only talking about Aleppo here - that would really allow us to start fighting together to bring peace so that people can return to their homes in this troubled land." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)