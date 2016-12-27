MOSCOW Dec 27 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on
Tuesday it viewed a U.S. decision to ease restrictions on
weapons supplies to Syrian rebels as a "hostile act" which
threatened the safety of Russian warplanes and military
personnel, the RIA news agency reported.
RIA quoted the ministry as saying the administration of
Barack Obama was attempting to complicate the situation in the
world before Donald Trump took over the White House in January.
Obama lifted some restrictions on arms deliveries to Syrian
rebels earlier this month.
The Kremlin, whose air force is supporting the government of
President Bashar al-Assad, said the move was risky and that
weapons could end up in the hands of "terrorists".
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)