WASHINGTON May 20 There is no agreement between
the United States and Russia to conduct joint air strikes in
Syria, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, adding that it
looked to Russia to stop truce violations by the Syrian
government.
"There is no agreement to conduct joint air strikes with
the Russians in Syria. What we are discussing with our Russian
counterparts ... are proposals for a sustainable mechanism to
better monitor and enforce the cessation of hostilities (COH),"
State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement after
Russia they stage joint air strikes on Syrian rebels, including
militant Islamist group Nusra Front, who violate the truce.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)