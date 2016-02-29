MOSCOW Feb 29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke on the phone on Sunday about closer cooperation between their countries' militaries on the Syria ceasefire plan, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Russian side, the ministry said.

Lavrov and Kerry also discussed coordinating their approaches to a draft U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at exerting pressure on North Korea for violating previous U.N. resolutions, the statement said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)