MOSCOW Feb 29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke on the phone
on Sunday about closer cooperation between their countries'
militaries on the Syria ceasefire plan, Russia's Foreign
Ministry said on Monday.
The conversation was held at the initiative of the Russian
side, the ministry said.
Lavrov and Kerry also discussed coordinating their
approaches to a draft U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at
exerting pressure on North Korea for violating previous U.N.
resolutions, the statement said.
