MOSCOW, April 18 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov on Monday dismissed media reports that Moscow and
Washington were engaged in secret negotiations beyond the
framework of the Syrian talks in Geneva.
"There are no secret talks going on between Russia and the
United States," he told a news briefing.
"Attempts to declare that there is some secret communication
channel and that within this channel someone had promised to
decide the fate of Assad (Syria's President Bashar al-Assad)
bypassing the framework of the Syrian talks, are a lie."
"I believe that this is an attempt to disrupt the
implementation of the U.N. Security Council resolution ... Only
the people of Syria will decide the destiny of Syria," Lavrov
added.
