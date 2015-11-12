MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's security agencies will
undoubtedly look into a video released on Thursday by Islamic
State that threatens attacks in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov said on Thursday.
"I do not know the authenticity of this video, I do not know
the authenticity of these sources, but in any case no doubt this
will be material for review by our special (security) services,"
Peskov told journalists on a conference call.
Al-Hayat Media Center, Islamic State's foreign language
media division, released a Russian language video with chants of
"Soon, very soon, the blood will spill like an ocean".
