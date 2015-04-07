(Refiles correcting day to Tuesday in first paragraph)
* 15-year-old was heading to Turkey en route to Syria -
paper
* Girl told friends she would join Islamic State - report
* Teenager released to family after questioning
* South Africa concerned about cyber recruitment
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, April 7 South African authorities
stopped a 15-year-old girl believed to be travelling to join
Islamic State from taking a flight in Cape Town, the state
security ministry said on Tuesday, the country's first known
detention linked to the militant group.
The ministry said in a statement it was investigating
whether Islamic State, which has overrun large areas of Syria
and Iraq, had a recruitment network in South Africa.
"The family of the young girl has been spoken to and after
being debriefed by officials the young girl has been released
back into the care of her family," it said.
The teenager had tried to take a domestic flight on Sunday
to Johannesburg, South Africa's main international hub. The
ministry did not give her name or say where she was heading
after that, but the Star newspaper reported she had been
planning to fly to Turkey before travelling by road to join
Islamic State in Syria.
Thousands of people from more than 80 nations, including
Britain, other parts of Europe, China and the United States,
have joined the ranks of Islamic State and other militant groups
in Syria and Iraq, many travelling through Turkey. Young women
have joined the group to marry its fighters
The teenager had been stopped at Cape Town airport after
evidence was found in her bedroom indicating she had been in
contact with Islamic State recruiters, the ministry said. It did
not give any information on how the girl may have been recruited
but said it was concerned about the use of cyber technology by
terrorist groups.
TOLD FRIENDS
Local media reports said the girl had confided to friends
that she planned to join Islamic State, which is also known as
ISIS, and relatives had noticed she had become increasingly
politicised in the last month.
Her mother is a doctor at a surgery in a working class Cape
Town suburb. A spokesman for her family declined to comment.
Pretoria has long been concerned about the radicalisation of
South Africa's largely conservative Muslim community and of the
country being used as a launching pad for Islamist attacks.
The statement said State Security Minister David Mahlobo
"wishes to reassure South Africans that the country will not
allow itself to be used as a recruitment platform".
Local Muslims expressed their concerns about the case. "We
are all shocked but believe this case is an exception," said
Nabeweya Malick, spokeswoman at the Muslim Judicial Council, an
NGO. "With the influence of technology and the cyber world our
kids are constantly connected to, we are very concerned young
people, unfortunately, see ISIS members as some sort of heroes."
In the mid-1990s, a group of mostly Muslim men set up a
vigilante anti-crime group called The People Against Gangsterism
and Drugs (PAGAD), which carried out a series of attacks at
synagogues, gay nightclubs and tourist attractions.
Some security experts said the group had ties with Middle
Eastern Islamist groups. A police operation in 1998 largely
ended PAGAD's attacks.
Briton Samantha Lewthwaite, whose husband Germaine Lindsay
was one of the suicide bombers in the 2007 attacks on London's
transport system, spent long periods in South Africa from 2008,
according to government officials and local media reports.
Lewthwaite, dubbed the 'White Widow', had travelled on a
fraudulently acquired South African passport. She is wanted by
Kenyan police on terrorism related charges.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by David Stamp)