RIYADH, March 16 Russia's partial withdrawal of
forces from Syria is "a very positive step", Saudi Arabia's
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday, adding he
hoped it would compel President Bashar al-Assad to make
concessions.
Saudi Arabia is a leading supporter of the rebels fighting
Assad and was aghast at Russia's intervention in support of the
Syrian president last year that helped to turn the war in his
favour.
"It is our hope that it will contribute to an acceleration
of the political process based on the Geneva 1 declaration and
that it will compel the Assad regime to make the concessions
necessary to bring about a political transition," Jubeir said.
Jubeir's comments, made to Reuters and local state
television channels, were Saudi Arabia's first official response
to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Monday of
the partial withdrawal of forces.
Asked about oil market speculation of a "grand bargain"
involving Saudi energy policy and Russian foreign policy, he
said: "As far as I know, and I believe I am in a position to
know, there is no such thing."
Saudi Arabia, Russia and some other producers recently
agreed to freeze oil production at current levels as a move
towards halting the long slide in crude prices since summer 2014
that has greatly reduced energy exporters' income.
