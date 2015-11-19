(Adds Kerry comments from Washington)
DUBAI/BEIRUT Nov 19 Saudi Arabia will host a
conference in mid-December aimed at unifying the Syrian
opposition, Saudi-owned television station Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath
said on Thursday.
The conference comes after an international agreement to
launch talks between government and opposition by Jan. 1.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen to gather the entire
Syrian opposition and help them to (present) one voice and one
unified position," Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United
Nations Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told Al Arabiya television.
He said the conference would include "all shades of the
opposition", including figures based inside Syria.
He declined to specify a date for the conference, but a
Saudi government official said it was expected to take place on
Dec. 15.
Syrian opposition figures were not immediately available for
comment.
In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he
expected a conference within two weeks or sooner to bring
together the various factions of the Syrian opposition.
"And at that point, the United Nations is prepared to
convene the parties in Geneva and begin the process of creating
this transitional process for Syria itself," he told reporters
after briefing members of the U.S. Senate Intelligence
Committee.
"The Syrians themselves will negotiate that," Kerry said,
adding that the United States would be there to help and
encourage the process. "But it's Syrians who have to resolve and
decide the future of Syria itself," he said.
International talks were held in Vienna last week in which
Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey and the five permanent members of the
U.N. Security Council - the United States, Britain, France,
Russia and China - laid out a plan including formal talks
between the government and opposition by Jan. 1.
Diplomatic sources said after those talks that Saudi Arabia,
which backs Syria's insurgents seeking to topple Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, would hold a conference to unite the
political opposition there. It was not immediately clear who
will attend the conference.
