ANKARA Jan 5 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and Iran to use
diplomatic channels to calm tensions following the execution of
a prominent Shi'ite cleric, and said Turkey was ready to play a
role.
"Diplomatic channels must be given a chance immediately. As
Turkey, we are ready to offer any constructive help we can for a
solution," Davutoglu told a meeting of his ruling AK Party in
parliament.
Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday following the
kingdom's execution of Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. It has said
it will only restore them when Tehran stops meddling in the
affairs of other countries.
