Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman said his government was striving to maintain Syria as a unified nation inclusive of all sects, according to the Twitter account of the Saudi Shura Council on Wednesday.
The king also blamed the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the rise of militant groups in the region, saying terrorist organisations would not find fertile ground without the Syrian government's policies, the council said.
King Salman officially inaugurated a new session for the consultative body earlier on Wednesday.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.