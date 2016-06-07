Manchester's Arndale shopping centre reopening - Reuters witness
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
MADRID Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man in Valencia on Tuesday accused of recruiting for Islamic State and promoting the militant group on social media, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The man had been communicating with a large number of IS militants, some of them well-known individuals operating in conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, the ministry said.
Including Tuesday's arrest, Spain has detained 25 people so far this year with suspected links to Islamist militancy.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.