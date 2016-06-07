MADRID Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man in Valencia on Tuesday accused of recruiting for Islamic State and promoting the militant group on social media, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The man had been communicating with a large number of IS militants, some of them well-known individuals operating in conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, the ministry said.

Including Tuesday's arrest, Spain has detained 25 people so far this year with suspected links to Islamist militancy.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Hugh Lawson)