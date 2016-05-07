MADRID May 7 Three Spanish freelance
journalists who went missing in Syria last year and were
believed to have been kidnapped have been released, the Spanish
government said on Saturday.
The three men - Antonio Pampliega, Jose Manuel Lopez and
Angel Sastre - disappeared last July. They were working on an
investigative report in the northern city of Aleppo, where other
journalists have been captured in the past, Spanish media
reported at the time.
Spain's acting deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de
Santamaria had made contact and spoken with the three, a
government spokesman said. El Pais newspaper reported the men
were now in Turkey and waiting to be brought back to Spain by
authorities.
The journalists entered Syria from Turkey on July 10 and
went missing shortly afterwards, Spanish press association FAPE
said last year. Few details have since emerged regarding their
situation.
