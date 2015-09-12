WASHINGTON, Sept 12 A coalition led by the
United States bombarded Islamic State militants on Friday with
22 air strikes in Iraq and three in Syria, according to a
statement released on Saturday.
In Iraq, the air strikes near Tuz, Kirkuk, Ramadi, Mosul and
other locations hit tactical units and fighting positions and
destroyed vehicles, buildings and weapons belonging to the
militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the
statement.
In Syria, two air strikes targeted Islamic State crude oil
collection points near Abu Kamal, while one strike hit an
Islamic State vehicle near Al Hasakah, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)